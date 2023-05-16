WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Legislative Roundup was the theme at Tuesday’s Wheeling Rotary Club luncheon.

West Virginia lawmakers from the Northern Panhandle were invited to give a brief synopsis of the latest session in Charleston, the bills that became law as well as those that never made it to be voted on.



Freshman state Senator Laura Wakim Chapman said the first session was definitely a learning experience, but she hit the ground running.

“I did get one bill passed where we could have our retired teachers to help tutor our students in school to help out our current teachers. And then also the tax cuts were a big deal for people so that it can kind of help fight inflation and put money back into people’s pockets.” WV Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman (R) Ohio County

Wakim Chapman said the legislation allows retirees to work as many days as they want, without affecting their pension.