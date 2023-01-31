WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today.

One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here in the Ohio Valley.

Congratulations to Frederick’s Day Spa Salon for 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley!💈💇🏻‍♀️🧖‍♀️ Fred DeChiazza opened his first salon here in 1983, so they’re throwing it back with an 80s theme today to take it back to where it all began❤️ @WTRF7News



➡️ https://t.co/P4yJeKE8Qs pic.twitter.com/98YCXyNw8C — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) January 31, 2023

Frederick’s Day Spa Salon opened almost exactly 40 years ago in January of 1983, and Tuesday they celebrated with balloons, cupcakes, and a fun 80’s theme to take it back to where it all began.

When Fred DeChiazza was just 23 years old, he opened his first, 3 chair hair salon in Elm Grove, and has now since expanded to the former Zien’s restaurant on Edgington Lane and has remained there for 16 years now.

He says that when he first started this business, he felt like the sky was the limit and the Ohio Valley has exceeded his expectations.

”You know, it’s been a fun ride. The Ohio Valley has just been so supportive. It feels great. It feels great. Especially in this time, it’s tough running a business but you know, it’s good to have this side of the hill – 40 years – than to be climbing it up again.” Frederick DeChiazza – CEO Frederick’s Corp.

Fred says that with the great help of his family and employees, he is confident that they are going to take Frederick’s Day Spa Salon for another 40 years into the future.