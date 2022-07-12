WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the streets are still rough and work is still underway, Mayor Glenn Elliott said progress is being made on the Streetscape Project.

He gave that update during Tuesday’s meeting of the Wheeling Rotary Club.

Mayor Elliott explained the utility and underground work are finished.

Over the last several years the city and some local utility companies have done a lot of work underground, so that work is now done. Once the Streetscape is done you’re going to get some freshly paved downtown streets that hopefully don’t need to be torn up for many years. Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

The next step, is putting the project out to bid. That will happen in just a few weeks, on July 26th. Mayor Elliott said once the state gets good bids, work should move forward quickly.

Beyond a doubt it’s the biggest complaint we get the condition of the streets. Everywhere we go we hear a complaint about it, but I tell people it’s coming. It’s a state project. It’s a huge project, $35 million project, but it’s coming so stay tuned. We’ll have to endure some minor inconveniences while the work is being done uh but the final result is going to be spectacular. Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

The Streetscape Project involves a complete transformation of Downtown Wheeling along Main and Market Streets. Some of the work includes paving the roads, improved sidewalks, new traffic lights and more.

