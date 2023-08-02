WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) announces, in a press release, its 2023-2024 Music at Play season.

The season centers around the six-concert Capital Series, consisting of three Masterworks concerts and three Pops concerts to appeal to a broad audience.

In addition to the Capitol Series is the Community Concert series, which provides free concerts in local outdoor settings.

There are also two special-event concerts: the Opening Night Concert and Celebration featuring Broadway star Sutton Foster and the WSO holiday tradition Symphony on Ice.

The season will begin with the Opening Night Concert and Celebration on September 29, featuring Broadway star Sutton Foster.

Foster’s performance with the WSO will include Broadway selections alongside stories and other surprises. Before the concert, WSO will host a pre-concert celebration in the Capitol Theatre Ballroom with hors d’oeuvres and beverages as part of the kickoff celebration.

On October 19, the Masterworks series will begin with Violins of Hope.

Violins of Hope is a national organization that displays restored violins and other instruments that concentration camp prisoners played during the Holocaust.

These instruments will be displayed before the performance, and several WSO musicians will perform on them during the evening performance, highlighting Jewish artists as performers and composers.

In the weeks leading up to the performance, the WSO will host a Festival of Ideas, a series of panels, lectures, and other events designed to enhance concertgoers’ experience and understanding of the performance.

On November 30, the WSO will continue their holiday tradition, Symphony on Ice, at WesBanco Arena. This event combines the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra with several local middle and high school choirs, local figure skating clubs, and Olympic-level professional skaters.

The WSO will begin their Pops performance on January 20 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: In Concert, a film-with-live-orchestra event. The WSO will perform John Williams’ score live alongside an HD screening of the first film in the franchise. Harry Potter-themed décor, and activities will be available in the Capitol Theatre before the concert.

On February 16, Renée Elise Goldsberry, star of Hamilton, will perform for the WSO’s second Pops performance.

On March 8, the WSO will welcome back Clarice Assad for Music at Play, the second Masterworks concert of the season. Assad will perform one of her new compositions alongside the WSO and guest artists Third Coast Percussion. Titled “Play,” this piece will feature children’s toys as instruments. This concert will also include performances of Scheherazade by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Ballade in A Minor by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

The WSO will end its Pops season with Sinatra and Beyond, featuring guest vocalist Tony DeSare, on April 26. DeSare and the WSO will perform a selection of Sinatra favorites, like “New York, New York” and “Come Fly with Me,” as well as other numbers from the Rat Pack days.

Finally, Music at Play will end with CONTACT on May 10, featuring the critically acclaimed string trio Time for Three. This concert will also feature Brahm’s Third Symphony and Arlene Sierra’s Kiskadee.

The next Community Concert is the annual Music Under the Stars concert, held on Labor Day weekend, September 3, at Oglebay Park’s Anne Kuchinka amphitheater. This year’s theme is “Shaken Not Stirred”: the Music of James Bond.

Single ticket sales for the Opening Night Concert and Celebration featuring Sutton Foster will begin on August 15.

Subscription packages to the six-concert Capitol Series are on sale now, with single tickets becoming available on September 1.

TICKETS

Subscriptions for the WSO 2023-2024 season, Music at Play, are on sale now. To reserve your subscription, contact the WSO box office at 304-232-6191 or boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com

Tickets for the Opening Night Celebration featuring Sutton Foster go on sale on August 15. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29. Tickets will be available via the WSO website or by contacting the WSO box office by phone or email.