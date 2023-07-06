WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announced their new executive leadership team Thursday.



Music Director John Devlin has renewed his contract for the next four years.



And after a 14-month talent search, the symphony has hired a new executive director, Sonja Thoms, a lifelong musician, with a masters degree in oboe performance. A native of Pittsburgh, she has worked in operations with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and most recently was vice president and general manager of operations with the Nashville Symphony.



Thoms called the Wheeling Symphony “a destination organization” because of the excellent reputation of everyone from the musicians to the board to the volunteers.

“As a young oboist, I played in youth orchestras and got to know the Beethovens and Brahms and all those different symphonies that are just core to our art form. But I love discovering new voices and I’m really excited that that is already happening here at the Wheeling Symphony.” Sonja Thoms, Executive Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

“So to be here for another 4 years after what I’ve loved, the work of the first 4, feels like a dream come true. And that dream gets even better with Sonja Thoms, our new executive director, to be my new co-conspirator here at the WSO. We have such an alignment in vision for what the WSO can mean for our community and what we can achieve artistically, I can’t wait to get started with her as we begin our 2023-24 season.” John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The Wheeling Symphony received the Governor’s Resilience in the Arts Award last year for its creative presentation of live music during the pandemic. And John Devlin received the prestigious Solti Award for young conductors with exemplary skill and leadership.