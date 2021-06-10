Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, City of Wheeling and WVU Medicine Present Celebrate America July 4th Concert

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO), the City of Wheeling and WVU Medicine announce the return of the Celebrate America July 4th Concert & Fireworks at the Heritage Port Amphitheater. The Wheeling Concert will take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the Heritage Port Amphitheater. Fireworks will follow at dusk.

The traditional July 4th celebration returns to Wheeling’s Heritage Port Amphitheater. Join the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra for its Celebrate America Tour conducted by Maestro John Devlin and featuring special guest artist and Broadway star, Bronson Norris Murphy. Mr. Murphy will delight audiences with Broadway standards from My Fair Lady and Phantom of the Opera as well as West Virginia favorite County Roads. The orchestra will set a celebratory tone with all of the best-loved patriotic tunes including the 1812 Overture, the Armed Forces Salute, and Stars and Stripes Forever.

Several living American composers will be featured on the July 4th program including Diane Wittry and Carlos Simon. Of special note, the Celebrate America tour will be the world premiere of Enrico Lopez-Yañez’s arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner.

The concert will be punctuated by a dazzling fireworks display over the Ohio River. The Wheeling concert is the final stop of the WSO’s Celebrate America Tour, which will perform in Clarksburg, WV, on Friday, July 2, and Canaan Valley on Saturday, July 3. All concerts are free and open to the public, but donations to the WSO are appreciated.

“The return of our July 4th tour is very important for the WSO,” says Music Director John Devlin. “It will mark the first time in more than 16 months that the full orchestra has performed before a live audience. All of us have missed that connection with the community and I think we will bring a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to our performance.”

Robert Herron, City Manager, is also eager to welcome the community back to the Heritage Port Amphitheater. “It is nice to see the return of concerts, festivals and other events to the heart of the city,” says Herron. “The July 4th celebration will be a good opportunity for neighbors and families to reconnect and it is a very special tradition for our city.”

Douglass Harrison, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, said WVU Medicine is pleased to be a sponsor of the Celebrate America Tour, which will reach many of the communities served by WVU Medicine. “As more and more West Virginians become fully vaccinated against COVID and return to a more public and active life, celebrations like these will be a starting point for families and communities to come together safely,” Harrison said.

The Celebrate America July 4th Tour is supported by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, WVU Medicine Reynolds and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. Support for the Wheeling Concert is provided by the City of Wheeling with additional support from the Ohio County Commission. Additional support for the Clarksburg concert is provided by EQT Foundation.