WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It was a full house Friday night at the Capitol Theatre where the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performed live music along with a movie in its entirety for the first time ever.

“Jurassic Park” in Concert conducted by John Devlin was several years in the making. Devlin is also the music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.

He said it was such a joy to bring a family friendly concert to our community.