WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A huge part of the holidays is about setting the table, and the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Set the Table’ event combines the Ohio Valley’s creativity and artistry – all for a good cause.

Christmas dinner – but make it extra✨

The @WSOrchestra is hosting their Set The Table event at Catholic Charities until 3pm today!🍴

Here are just a few of my favorites, but there are so many beautiful tables to come see and you can see even more tonight on @WTRF7News 🎄 pic.twitter.com/M7bZ9eoAtl — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 12, 2022

”People are drawn to it. People love the symphony. People love music. People love detail of all kinds of creativity and it’s very amazing.” Rise Katnik-Cilia – “Winter Peacock Table,” Avalon, PA

Art was the true centerpiece of the day at Catholic Charities as twenty artists and designers from around the Valley and beyond pulled out their finest China and best silverware for what Betsy Delk from the WSO calls a unique way to get involved.

”We are always looking for new and inventive ways to raise fund for the orchestra,” she said. “Of course, everyone we want to come to our concerts, but sometimes people like to try different things and different events for a way to, sort of, get involved with the symphony or see what it’s about.”

New and inventive are words to describe the creative ‘tablescapes’ that incorporated figures of the holidays, color, and more and they would not be here without the suggestion of Winkie Kusic, who gave this idea to the symphony after doing a similar event in Florida.

Her table, entitled “Grateful” creates a story with historic and personal touches.

Live demonstrations and entertainment were also a major part of this event, as Julia Child portrayer Karen Vuranch explains after her performance for attendees.

”Art can be expressed in so many different ways. The Wheeling Symphony does a really good job with art. They do a fabulous job with performance art, but I think the visual art of these tables, as well as the sensory art of food all combined together to make a wonderful artistic experience.” Karen Vuranch – Actor/Historian

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra hopes to see everyone at their next Capitol Series Concert on Thursday, November 17th at 7:30pm at the Capitol Music Hall.