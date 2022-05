WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announced that world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform with them next season.

There is no word yet on when that concert will be.

Conductor John Devlin told the news to the crowd at Thursday’s “Baroque and Beyond” concert.

The symphony will reveal their 2022-2023 season, along with their new website, on June 6.