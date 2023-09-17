WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Did you know the Wheeling Symphony is hosting not one Tony award-winning actress this year, but two?

Appearances with Sutton Foster and Hamilton’s Renee Elise Goldsberry highlight a 2023 schedule with an appeal that goes beyond classical buffs.

Hogwarts lovers will be able to listen and watch along to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in January, with the score provided by Wheeling musicians.

And Rat Pack fans will have an evening of Frank Sinatra standards to look forward to in April.

Conductor John Devlin says the eclectic schedule is tailored for the entertainment needs of the Ohio Valley.

“This is my fifth season already here at the Wheeling Symphony. Now, of course, a couple of those seasons were edited a bit because of COVID. But I feel like I really know the community and we’re giving a season to the fans of the Wheeling Symphony in response to the things we know they love.” John Devlin, Conductor, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The Symphony will also begin their Masterworks series in October with Violins of Hope.

The tribute to Jewish musicians will include the debut performance of a piece by composer Walter Bricht, who fled the Holocaust and moved to West Virginia.