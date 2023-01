A Wheeling restaurant is hosting a pajama dance party this weekend.

Taqueria 304 in downtown Wheeling is hosting an event with Exit Zero Entertainment on Saturday January 14 at 10pm.

The event is also hosted by DJ Voodoo Jenkins.

The event page says it will be a night of music new drink specials and free hors d’oeuvres.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page, here

Taqueria 304 says they offer Great Tacos, Beer, and Conversation.