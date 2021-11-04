Wheeling teacher starts each school day busting moves for the students

She's been dancing into every morning since the start of the school year!

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Most people don’t wake up each morning singing and dancing, but 7NEWS got word that one local teacher does just that at the crack of dawn since the start of the school year.

There’s a teacher at Triadelphia Middle School who wakes up EVERY MORNING with her dancing shoes on – I caught her bright and early @ 7:45 putting some *literal* pep into kids’ steps – See the EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/36nORrS6cB — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) November 4, 2021

Triadelphia Middle School teacher Amy Dlesk busts a move at 7:45 each morning to show the kids how it’s done.

Music has the power to change your mood, and even if you’re sad, if you put on a song and jam in the car, you immediately change how you feel. So, I feel like music has the power to bring positivity and I want to bring it to the students every morning. Amy Dlesk, 7th grade world language teacher at Triadelphia Middle School

Mrs. Dlesk will occasionally see some smiles or reciprocated dance moves. But you know most middle schoolers are way too cool to strut their stuff.

“They try to avoid me but then I try to be a football linebacker and block them,” said Mrs. Dlesk. “I try to not let them get past me. The big thing is I try to make sure they don’t go off the sidewalk and into traffic.”

When I first saw Mrs. Dlesk out dancing, I thought what is she doing? Because as teachers and principals we tend to be serious and quiet. And then I started waking up to her music and then I was kind of dancing as I walked in the building. Ann Coleman, Principal of Triadelphia Middle School

Mrs. Dlesk says the pandemic, with the phones and the masks, has pushed students into their shells. So, dancing is her solution.

It gets me in the spirit because sometimes I’ll have a bad day and she’ll just be there and be dancing and just excited to see me. Amelia Copney, 6th grader at Triadelphia Middle School

While her dance moves get the kids going, Mrs. Dlesk says it’s the kids that keep her going.