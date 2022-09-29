Officials of the Children’s Home of Wheeling announced the launch of an inpatient psychiatric hospital for children near the downtown area.

The $10 Million project will open the 30-bed Orchard Park Hospital and plans to provide quick and vital access to care for area youth between the ages of 5-17 who are suffering serious mental illness.

Orchard Park Hospital is planning to open in May of 2023 following the completion of the renovations to the facility.

The new hospital plans to take a burden on local emergency rooms where children in crisis are being housed for days without psychiatric care and will cover northern West Virginia, East Ohio, and Western PA

Orchard Park purchased the former Robert C. Byrd Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center in Wheeling, which was part of OVMC.

The facility will include a commercial kitchen, upgraded safety doors, and various technological infrastructure updates. The entire facility will be mobility accessible and includes a gym and useable outside rec area.

The new hospital will also create 40 new jobs for the Ohio Valley.

Orchard Park will take patients after they are medically cleared from emergency departments and have youth admitted to the facility with various assessments to determine their care of need.

The average length of stay will be eight days and patients will have 24-hour nursing services.

Throughout the stay, the hospital says patients will engage in individual, family, and group therapies designed to address the patient’s treatment goals. Patients will receive case management services, education coordination, and medication management.

Patients with substance abuse will receive information about its effects and how it contributes to their mental health diagnosis.

After discharge, patients will receive follow-up care with the outpatient psychiatrist and clinical therapist.

The hospital says it plans to work closely with local schools.

The total cost of the hospital will be $10 million