In the spirit of the holiday season, the City of Wheeling will once again be accepting a donation of five non-perishable food, cleaning or personal hygiene items in lieu of the $10 fine for an overtime parking violation. The items will be donated to local non-profit agencies.

City Council passed a resolution instituting the program during Tuesday’s meeting. This is the seventh year the City has adopted the “Food for Fines” initiative.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said “Food for Fines” has been very successful in the past with hundreds of non-perishable food items being donated to local food pantries in lieu of $10 parking fines. Because of that success, City Council opted to add cleaning and personal hygiene items to the list of items accepted.

“In the spirit of the season, we feel it is important to help the area non-profit agencies again this year. They, in turn, can provide some additional support to those who may need it. This is just a small way City Council can give back to our community,” he said. “No one is ever pleased to get a parking ticket, but this is an opportunity to turn that parking fine into something positive.”

“Food for Fines” will be valid for citations dated Dec. 1, 2023 through Jan. 2, 2024.

Food donations must be taken to the City’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline Street – the same location where a fine would be paid.

Non-profit organizations interested in receiving donations are asked to contact the finance department at (304) 234-6473.

