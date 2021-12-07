Wheeling to get rid of parking violation for donated food

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 12: A volunteer reaches for packaged food on August 12, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. St Paul’s Church in Burwood runs a parish pantry staffed by volunteers who prepare and give perishable and non-perishable food to those in need of assistance. The volunteers at St Paul’s have increased their regular outreach program to look after those impacted most severely by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

The City of Wheeling will be accepting donations of five non-perishable food items in lieu of the $10 fine for an overtime parking violation.

The items will be donated to the local food pantries.

City Council passed a resolution instituting the program during Tuesday’s meeting.

This is the fifth year the City has adopted the “Food for Fines” initiative.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said “Food for Fines” has been very successful in the past with hundreds of non-perishable food items being donated in lieu of $10 parking fines.

“We feel it is important to help our food pantries again this year. They, in turn, can provide some additional support to those who may need it. This is just a small way City Council can give back to our community,” he said. “No one likes to see a parking ticket under their windshield wiper, but this is an opportunity to turn that parking fine into something positive.”

“Food for Fines” will be valid for citations dated Dec. 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022. Food donations must be taken to the City’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline Street – the same location where a fine would be paid.

Food pantries interested in receiving a donation are asked to contact the finance department at (304) 234-6473.