The Barstool Sports event ‘Rough N Rowdy 17: Bad Blood’ is in Wheeling.

The Pay Per View event will be held at the WesBanco Arena on May 20 at 8 PM

The event promises 20 fights including the main event of Big Bad Booty Daddy vs Lights Out Laing and fighters under 4’5”, #1 contender matchups for multiple title belts, ring girls dancing, ring girls fighting, WV vs PA brawls with NO headgear. Plus pure chaos.

Dave Portnoy & Dan Katz will be calling the event live from Wheeling.

Can’t make it? You can buy a one-time PPV pass with a 48-hour replay.

More information can be found on their website and their Twitter account.

(Viewer discretion is advised when clicking the links)