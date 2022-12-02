WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have a furry friend listen up!

Wheeling is hosting it’s first ever Paws with Claus at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park.

Bring your camera and your well-behaved pooch for a picture with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

There will also be Raffle basket tickets and holiday bandanas available for purchase.

Those proceeds will benefit the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

I’m one of those people that dresses my dog up in one of those sweaters and bring her for a photo with Santa. So, it’s something for people, not a child event, it’s something different. Rochelle Barry, Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Wheeling

Again, Paws with Claus is Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park.