Wheeling to host first-ever tattoo convention

For the first time in history, the Wheeling Island Casino will be home to the Valley’s first-ever tattoo convention: The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention.

The event will be held on Labor Day weekend from September 3rd-5th.

The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will host 100 of the country’s best tattoo artists, who will be tattooing on clients all weekend, including names from Ink Master.

There will also be live music with a headlining performance by Great White, with a special guest, Autograph.

The event plans to have freak-show performers, aerialists a Battle of the Bands, games, food trucks, a modeling competition and incredible vendors of all sorts.

The event will be free for ages 12 and under with an accompanying adult.

You can still get tickets online at tatcon1.com, or at the Wheeling Island Casino during Labor Day weekend.

The event was started by Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing Studio in Bridgeport, Ohio