Join in some Halloween fun as the City of Wheeling is hosting a Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree followed by a screening of Hocus Pocus.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 in Garden Park, Warwood.

The Jack-O’Lantern Jamboree will kick off at 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to play fall-themed games, receive some sweet treats along the Trick-or-Treat Trail and make S’mores at the campfire stations.

The Southpaw Eatz food truck will also be on hand. At dusk, Hocus Pocus will be shown on the big screen.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

“I appreciate city staff working to put this event together which is first Halloween costume gathering post pandemic in Garden Park. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the fall weather while having some Halloween fun,” said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman.

Businesses or organizations wishing to have a candy station on the Trick-or-Treat Trail or donate candy for the event should contact Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry at rbarry@wheelingwv.gov.