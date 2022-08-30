West Virginia will hold a statewide training initiative to train law enforcement officers to navigate interactions with those with an autism spectrum disorder safely.

The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training is being offered in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia University Office of Health Affairs and the West Virginia State Police.

According to First Sergeant K.G. Murray of the West Virginia State Police, ‘The need for Law Enforcement officer training on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is critical for 21st century policing. As parents of a young adult and teen with ASD, it is the hope of my wife and me that ASD awareness training is a highly effective educational tool for all Law Enforcement in West Virginia, where most of our encounters with those with ASD are positive. Through this training, West Virginia can be the light for the rest of the nation to follow when it comes to ASD training and education for Law Enforcement and all first responders.’

The training is four hours and will be at no cost to all current active-duty law enforcement officers. Officers may receive four in-service education credits for their participation.

The training sites will be:

September 15, 8am-12pm Ohio County – Wheeling University, Troy Theatre, 316 Washington Ave,

Wheeling, WV 26003

To find the most current training schedule and locations, and to register, click here