It was announced on Tuesday that Wheeling will be a Regional Host for the The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, will continue to serve as the regional host.

The TBT Regional will be held at WesBanco Arena.

The TBT Regional was hosted the past two years in Charleston, West Virginia but this Summer, Wheeling will play host.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Wheeling, WesBanco Arena, and Best Virginia to bring TBT back to West Virginia,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “West Virginia fans are among the best in the nation. We see it each summer with TBT and are excited to bring a regional back to their home turf again this summer.”

“We are thrilled that WesBanco Arena and the city of Wheeling has been chosen as the WV regional location for TBT this summer,” said Kelly Tucker, Executive Director for WesBanco Arena. “The level of excitement surrounding this tournament provides an amazing opportunity to continue the momentum of great events happening in downtown Wheeling. Many thanks to the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Wheeling and Mayor Glenn Elliott for their support, help and enthusiasm to bring this tournament to Wheeling.”

“Wheeling will roll out the welcome mat to all TBT teams and their thousands of fans this summer,” said Frank O’Brien, executive director of the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are excited to showcase our city while partnering with an organization bringing high-quality sports entertainment to the Ohio Valley.”

Best Virginia, who first began competing in TBT in 2019, is organized by former West Virginia stars John Flowers and Kevin Jones. The team had their furthest run to date last summer, winning the West Virginia Regional for the first time. In two years of games in their home state, Best Virginia owns a 5-1 record.

“I’m excited for TBT to come to Wheeling this summer,” said Best Virginia general manager and player John Flowers. “There are a lot of West Virginia fans that deserve to see us play and to be able to interact with some of their favorite former Mountaineers, and we think the opportunity in Wheeling will allow for more fans to do just that. We’re looking forward to a great turnout this summer.”

Wheeling will be one of TBT’s eight regional locations this summer. Eight teams will compete in the West Virginia Regional over the course of five days in July in the single-elimination event, with the West Virginia Regional champion advancing to the quarterfinals.

Tickets for the event go on sale on April 1.

TBT is a 64-team tournament that provides a $1 million dollar prize to the winner