The Wheeling Police Department will close the following roads in the Center Wheeling/downtown area on Friday, November 18, 2022, for the annual Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade.

CENTER WHEELING AREA: Roads in and around Centre Market will close at 5 p.m. This area includes Market Street from 20th to 23rd Streets. Only those with floats or involved in the parade will be permitted in this area once closed. Chapline Street will remain open to traffic throughout the evening.

DOWNTOWN AREA: Both Main and Market Streets from 10th to 20th Streets will close promptly at 6 p.m. All vehicles must be off the parade route by this time. 10th Street will remain open during the parade to access I-70 at the Wheeling Tunnel.

PARKING: Parking meters will be bagged and marked with street closure information in various areas during the day Friday. Parking will still be allowed at these meters until 5 p.m. Any vehicle parked on the parade route after 5 p.m. WILL BE TOWED.

The Market Street Bridge will be open for the parade, but non-parade traffic (vehicle or foot) will NOT be allowed. Spectators also will NOT be permitted to view the parade on the structure.

The public is urged to arrive early for the parade and be mindful of the influx of pedestrians and vehicles in downtown. The Wheeling Police Department will have officers stationed at several intersections to direct traffic on foot, on bike and in patrol cars.