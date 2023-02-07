WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has a direct impact on the Wheeling community and the state.

This has been proven after a recent study by West Virgnia Independent Colleges and Universities has reported that the institution is estimated to have a financial impact of nearly $38.4 million on the Mountain State’s regional economy.

The University’s President says that this information is quantifying what they already knew – that this university is not only important to their 109 employees and 751 students, but also to the surrounding community and the economy.

”We matter to everyone. We do. We touch every aspect of the local and the state economy – what we generate, what we pay in taxes, what we pay in sales taxes, you know, as far as federal and state income taxes, you know – this university generates significant amount of money and it really speaks to the value that this university has, you know, and being here on a daily basis. Not to mention, you know, that the future employees that we are going to produce, you know, as our graduates leave here and go out into the world.” Ginny Favede – President, Wheeling University

President Favede says that Wheeling University is going to continue on their upward trend – specifically in healthcare with grant funding from the state to not only invest internally, but to turn out future employees that remain in this community.

She says that students come from all over the world to find their home right here in Wheeling.