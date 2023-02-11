OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)– The big game is right around the corner. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wheeling University’s head football coach, Zach Bruney. says it feels like just yesterday that he was playing alongside Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

My son is an Eagles fan. He’s a Jalen Hurts fan. He doesn’t really care that dad used to throw touchdowns to the head coach, he likes the guys now in the NFL. Zach Bruney, Wheeling University’s head football coach

Nick and I were college teammates. We were at Mount Union and played three seasons together, 2001-2003. Nick played wide receiver and I played quarterback.” Zach Bruney, Wheeling University’s head football coach

After their time on the field came to an end, both Bruney and Sirianni took their love for the game and turned it into a career.

They began coaching the Mount Union Purple Raiders.

Nick and I coached together in 2005. We were on the same staff as young guys, kind of like interns or the general assistant roles just trying to start our careers off. That’s kind of how we know each other, and we’ve had a working relationship. We were teammates. We were friends. Zach Bruney, Wheeling University’s head football coach

Bruney says Sirianni’s style of coaching is player friendly. That the athletes feed off his energy.

He still sees that same sparkle that Sirianni had as a young coach just starting off.

Heading into the big game, Bruney says he’s already proud of his old teammate.