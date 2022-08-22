WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 15th Annual Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta is finally back after a two-year hiatus.

The COVID-19 pandemic and high water and debris from Hurricane Ida put the annual regatta on hold and organizers are thrilled to finally be able to have it!

Giving more than $100,000 over the past 15 years to easterseals, organizers hope to add to that.

Wheeling’s Heritage Port will once again be home to more than 50 vintage hydroplanes from cities all over the U.S. and beyond.

We’ve got boaters coming from Wisconsin, New Hampshire, both Carolinas, Florida, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland. We’re really excited for a great turn out and everybody is super excited to be back in wheeling again. Debbie Joseph, Co-Director, WVRR

The event is Labor Day weekend!

Registration day is September 2 and the boats will be placed in the water! September 3 and 4 open ceremonies are at 9:45 and racing starts at 10:00 a.m.

WesBanco is the title sponsor of the regatta.