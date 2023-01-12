Waterfront Hall in Wheeling is expected to open in 2023.

The group posted a guide on how the building will come together.

Waterfront Hall is expected to have a house run tavern and a performance venue, a coffee/dry bar, a retail/ service business, two Airbnb apartments, a wedding venue with a capacity of 250 people, a rooftop for future development and two kitchen areas.

Waterfront Hall is located at 1230 Water Street in Wheeling which was the former Berry Supply Building.

To view the progress of Waterfront Hall, click here.

You can also book your event at Waterfront Hall here.