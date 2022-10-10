WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) They’re making a list and checking it twice.

The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will step off just after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, despite the major street project going on.

WTRF will be the exclusive broadcast partner of the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade and will stream the event on WTRF.com and the 7News Facebook page



It has always been held the Friday before Thanksgiving, and organizers at the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce say it will continue.





Laurie Conway, director of marketing and communications at the Chamber, said the parade will take a slightly shorter course this year, turning from Market to Main Street at 12th Street instead of 10th, to avoid some major street work.



They are already taking calls from bands, dance schools, businesses, and organizations wanting to participate.



Applications are being accepted through Friday, Oct. 21.

This year, the Parade Committee has selected two Grand Marshals: City Manager Bob Herron will be honored for his support of the annual holiday event over the last 20 years; and Ronnie Green is also being recognized for his dedicated work in organizing the Debbie Green Race for 25 years.





You can get an application online here.