WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Not even Voldemort could keep the Muggles from congregating at Heritage Port for Wheeling’s Wizarding Festival.

The spells and magic of Harry Potter were brought to life as its fans celebrated the books and movies with a flick of their wands.

A stage brought costumes, reptiles and a harp performance, along with wizarding improvisation and wizard rock.

That’s not to mention the non-alcoholic Butterbeer…which, if you’re curious, tastes like butterscotch.

The evening ended with a showing of Harry Potter’s first venture into Hogwarts with a backdrop of the Ohio River.