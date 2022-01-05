Wheeling woman sentenced in DUI death of friend

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Allison Coen, 24, of Wheeling has been sentenced to not less than 3 nor more than 15 years in the division of corrections.

Coen pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in the death of her 26-year-old friend Tanner Young in June 2020.

Coen received credit for the time served from December 2, 2021, to the present.

She was also referred to the program known as “GOALS”, which stands for “Getting Over Addicted Lifestyles” which is a 6–9 month program to treat her addiction while in prison.

Coen admitted that she is an alcoholic and takes full responsibility for the incident.

I will spend the rest of my life being sorry and I will never be the same knowing such a beautiful soul, that I adored so much is no longer here on the fault of me. Allison Coen, 24, Wheeling

Coen previously went to rehab in 2020 and was getting help through therapy and other recovery programs.

Several people testified on her behalf and 38 letters were submitted defining Coen’s character.

The parents of the victim, Tanner Young agreed that Allision needs help, however, they strongly believe she should be punished for her actions.