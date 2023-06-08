A Wheeling woman is expected to be honored at the annual Governor’s Service Awards dinner.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Susan James Hagan spearheaded and hosted the highly successful “Nail City Chef” benefit which raised over $20,000. This event, conceived entirely by Susan, brought together the Wheeling Soup Kitchen, where she serves as a volunteer, and Wheeling Health Right, where she serves on the board of directors.

Susan James Hagan will receive her award in the Adult Category

By uniting these two organizations for a joint benefit, Susan successfully raised funds and awareness for their causes.

Susan has also committed countless hours to the Ohio County Food Security Team, a collective effort by several non-profit organizations. In 2022, the dedicated group of volunteers established nine Blessing Boxes throughout Ohio County, ensuring that individuals facing food insecurity had access to essential resources.

Presented since 1995, the Governor’s Service Awards honors individuals and

groups that exemplify outstanding dedication to volunteerism and community service in

West Virginia.

Susan will be honored on Thursday, June 15th.