WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling YWCA and Wheeling Heritage present Hip Hop: A Black Tie

Affair on February 25, at the Wheeling Artisan Center, 1400 Main Street, Wheeling.

This event will celebrate hip-hop and the culture associated with it. Wheeling Heritage and the YWCA plan to tap into several forms of art during this event, including visual arts and performing arts.

Ron Scott Jr., YWCA Wheeling Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director, said the event is special to him.

“The inaugural event showed great potential, but restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic stripped us of the chance to really allow it to become the beautiful blending of the elegance of an art gallery opening and the raw creativity of a hip-hop show. We are finally getting a chance to grow the event like we want,” said Scott.



The evening will start at 6 p.m. with the hip hop art exhibit. This is a juried exhibition that artists can submit to have their hip-hop inspired work displayed.

A screening of “Please Listen to My Demo” will begin at 7 p.m. The evening will finish out with local DJs: DJ Stealth & DJ Phurcat playing a mix of old and new-school hip-hop in a blend of breakbeats, original samples, culminating in a DJ battle that will demonstrate the extensive reach and creativity of this genre.



“Partnering with our friends and neighbors has always been a focus here at Wheeling Heritage,” said Scott.



Schenerlein, Executive Director at Wheeling Heritage, said, “We are so excited to once again be able to partner with the YWCA. Arts and culture are meant to be celebrated and this will be a very special evening.”



For this event, “black tie” simply means to wear your most formal attire. No one will be turned away or discouraged from attending due to attire. “Black Tie Affair” is often reserved for formal evening events.

Organizers say that as an art form, hip-hop has not been traditionally regarded as a genre worthy of such reverence, and this event works to change that.



The Wheeling YWCA and Wheeling Heritage are currently seeking artist submissions for both the art exhibit and video screening. Visual artist must apply by Friday, February 3 but the art does not have to be completed and delivered until Feb. 17. Artists can apply for their work to be considered at wheelingheritage.org/hip-hop.

MCs who wish to submit their 16-bar verses can send their audio file to Ron

Scott at cdcodirector@ywcawheeling.org by Feb. 1.

Artists should keep in mind that this is a public event open to all ages.



Hip Hop: A Black Tie Affair begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free for those who attend; however, donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to the YWCA Wheeling.

To learn more about the event, visit wheelingheritage.org/hip-hop

