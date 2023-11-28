WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

What started at a block party in a New York neighborhood back in the seventies exploded into a worldwide musical and cultural phenomenon.



Rap and hip-hop have influenced millions of artists and fans for generations and, believe it or not, it celebrated half a century this year.



Cities all over the nation will be celebrating hip hop’s birthday and that includes right here in the Friendly City.



The Wheeling YWCA will present 50 years of hip-hop. The celebration will take place on Friday December 8 at Water Front Hall. It will go from 8 p.m. until 10 and p.m. will include live performances by local artists and more.

“We have a whole lot planned to really break down the whole 50 years of hip-hop, from decade to decade. Talk about what was influential, highlights, classic songs, all this stuff from the 1970’s until now.” Ron Scott Jr., Community Outreach, Wheeling, YWCA

There is a $5 admission fee and the event will include trivia, raffles and door prizes.

YWCA Community Outreach director Ron Scott Jr. says the event will be family friendly. Only edited versions of each song will be played throughout the night. He does say, however, some mature subject matter will be covered.