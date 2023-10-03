WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sometimes the most challenging thing about catching and prosecuting criminals is having the personnel power to devote to the cases.

So the Wheeling YWCA is pleased to be able to help with that.

The Y-W is the fiscal agent for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

And they have again received a Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant from the Department of Justice.

“The northern district of West Virginia encompasses also the northern panhandle and the eastern panhandle was awarded $86,000. This is for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to focus on gang and gun crime activity as well as education and prevention of gun and gang activity.” Heather Lapp – Chief Strategist Officer, Wheeling YWCA

They say the grant will help fund collaborative efforts with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, state and local law enforcement, and state and community partners.

They say in past years, the funding has been used to create crimestoppers projects.