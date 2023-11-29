WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Back in August the Wheeling Police Department brought back their Citizens Police Academy, and now 12 weeks later – Class #15 has officially celebrated their graduation.

Congratulations to the Citizens Police Academy Class #15 as they celebrate their official graduation today!🚓🎓



This 12 week course bridges the gap between law enforcement and the community through education and building relationships!❤️ @WheelingPolice @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/gx5BhvQH81 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 29, 2023

Over the last three months, those involved have received a unique inside look into what the roles and responsibilities are of local law enforcement and have also built relationships with those officers.

These folks are now going out into the community with some of law enforcement’s “dos and don’ts” in mind while being ambassadors for reinforcement.

”It’s a humbling thing to get to know these folks and you end up building one on one relationships with these individuals. It’s a tiring 12 weeks, right? This is a semester of college, so we’re tired. We’re kind of glad it’s done, but we’re glad it’s done because these folks are now our family and are part of our blue family here.” Lt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Police Department

They have successfully completed their time by seeing everything an officer might do from the time they get hired to the end of the day with a mock crime scene, mock trial, and much more.