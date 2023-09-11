WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s Downtown Historic District is expanding.

Wheeling Heritage announced this expansion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The period of significance for the historic district has been expanded to include buildings that are 50 years or older.

This means that buildings in Downtown Wheeling built as recently as the 1970s will now be listed as contributing to the Historic District.

Wheeling Heritage says their hopes now are that the new buildings in the district will be able to benefit financially.

”So now, that this expansion has been finalized, our hope is that we’ll start to see even more development happening in downtown and some of these newer historic buildings. Being able to access the historic tax credit and different grants so that we can continue to revitalize our downtown area.” Betsy Sweeny – Director of Wheeling Heritage Programming

Wheeling Heritage says the expansion is a testament to Wheeling’s commitment to its heritage, its residents, and its future.