WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Wheeling Police Department and local officials came together Wednesday evening to honor those police officers who have fallen in the history of the department in the line of duty.

This was the ninth annual memorial service.

Family members stood in remembrance when their loved ones were called by name.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says the event is always held during the same week as National Police Week and National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

“To pay honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, that’s why we’re here. It is a very difficult job, but yet there are still wonderful men and women who risk a lot to go out and make all of the community safe.” Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

A total of nine police officers have fallen in the line of duty in the history of the department.