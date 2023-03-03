WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well, look no further because River City is hosting the 26th Annual Celtic Festival Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

River City in downtown Wheeling spent most of the day Friday preparing for the festivities which includes live entertainment and gourmet foods.

The Macdonald Pipe Band will play first at 11:30 a.m. followed by 4 other bands scheduled until the end of the festival.

Some of the foods on the menu include Irish Pulled Pork, Cabbage and Dumplings, and Scottish Eggs.

Tom McCardle, River City’s Executive Chef, described what goes into the food preparation for this festival.

“We have the Scottish Egg, which is time consuming making because it’s very popular. What it is… it starts out as a hardboiled egg. It’s wrapped in sausage then it’s breaded and deep fried. And the other tradition is the cabbage and dumplings that we did change up this year.” Tom McCardle | Executive Chef, River City

McCardle has been a part of the Celtic’s festival for over 20 years and says he is very excited for the busy weekend ahead.

Admission is $10, and children 12 and under are free. Food sales are separate from ticket cost.

Festivities will be on the third floor of the Artisan Center.

River City will still be open Saturday, but they will be offering a limited menu.

Band Schedule:

Macdonald Pip Band | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Abbots Cross | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Irish Lads | 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Irish Duo | 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Fair Mae | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.