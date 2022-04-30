OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Wheeling’s Streetscape Project is another step closer to taking shape.

Officials say the project bidding should start this year.

It’s been in-the-making for about seven years.

What initially started out as a sidewalk and painting project has turned into a major overhaul of the streetscape from a portion of State Route 2 going through Downtown Wheeling.

The project itself will add street trees, sidewalks, and pavement, as well as a new storm water management.

Mayor Glenn Elliot is asking residents to be patient.

“I know people are anxious to see these streets done. We’ve worked with the state for several years on this project. I know it’s a long time coming, people are a little frustrated with the condition of the streets downtown, but stay tuned.” Glenn Elliot, Mayor of Wheeling

Mayor Elliot says this project will prepare the city for the next 20 to 30 years. He says when it starts it will be an 18 to 24 month project