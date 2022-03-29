WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling residents have been keeping a close eye on some major projects in the works within the city.

Wheeling Rotary Members got the chance to get an update at Tuesday’s meeting, and ask their own questions of City Manager Bob Herron.

Herron updated the group on the progress of the police and fire headquarters and the new parking structure that will be at 11th and Market Street. The most anticipated is probably the Streetscape Project.

The City Manager called the roads a “horrible situation” right now on Main and Market Streets and said he’s hesitant to give an update on when the project could be finished because it’s already taken longer than anticipated.

It’s a very large project. It has increased in size over the past several years to the benefit of the community. It’s going to be a wonderful project when it’s done, but we are in the home stretch. The engineering plans are about 99% complete and we hope to have them finished up and back to the state sometime in the next week or so. So, we’re getting excited about the possibilities of this project. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

City Manager Herron told Rotary members that the DOH is responsible for paving the roads, but the City of Wheeling did create issues with installing the new water system as part of the Streetscape Project.

As far as the other projects, Herron did have more definitive timeline answers.

He said the police headquarters will be finished in the Fall of this year. It will be the site of a regional training seminar in November as the first major even in the new building.

The City Manager also said the new fire headquarters project is out for bid.

Finally, he gave an update on the parking structure that will be built at 11th and Market Streets. Herron told the Wheeling Rotary that the general contract begins in April and will take about a year to complete.

