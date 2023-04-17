(WTRF) Are you visiting Wheeling? Maybe you’re a native and want to see the ‘Friendly City’ in a different way. A unique way to get around Wheeling is with Bird Scooters.

What Are Bird Scooters? Bird Scooters are dockless electric scooters that you can find and rent with your smartphone app and drop off at almost any safe site near your destination.

Currently, according to the Bird Scooters App, Bird Scooters are $1.00 to start your ride and $0.39 a minute+tax

A temporary hold of $5.00 may be placed to start a ride.

Users must be 18 years of age or older to use, and must ride on the road, on Heritage Trail or in a bike lane. Travelers are being reminded that scooters are not permitted on sidewalks or the interstate highway, and only one person can ride on a scooter. Helmets are also recommended but are not required.

Users should park the scooter anywhere on the sidewalk in the “furniture zone,” as long as they don’t block access for others. The furniture zone is the area between the curb and the walkway where there may already be trash receptacles, bus stops, benches, and bike racks. Parked devices should not block:

the pedestrian walkway (leave at least 6′ of space)

bus stops and shelters

doorways and emergency exits

fire hydrants and standpipes

driveways and sidewalk ramps

Drivers may pass people on scooters if they leave at least three feet between the motor vehicle and the rider. This is state law. Where possible, change lanes to pass. You may cross a double yellow line to pass as long as you safely yield to oncoming traffic. Make sure you are safely ahead of the rider before merging back into the right lane. If there is not room to pass safely, follow behind at a safe distance until you can pass.

Where can you get a Bird Scooter in Wheeling?