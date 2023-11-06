WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Christmas Parade presented by WVU Medicine is a little over a week away and this year’s Grand Marshal is one who is a familiar face in the Ohio Valley.

The former Pittsburgh Pirate and current analyst for the Pirates Pregame and Postgame show will be the Grand Marshall at the historic Christmas Parade this year.

Michael McKenry also known as “The Fort McKenry” has been persistent in everything he’s done in life and has never taken no for an answer.

Michael McKenry aka “The Fort McKenry”

In 2006 McKenry was drafted as a catcher in the 7th round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies.

After spending some time in the minor leagues, he got a call in 2010 from the Pittsburgh Pirates. McKenry was being traded to the Pirates and was headed straight to the MLB team in Pittsburgh.

This year McKenry will return to Wheeling, where he took part in several baseball camps, to serve as the Grand Marshal at the historic Wheeling Christmas Parade.

”Things like this are special. You know, we don’t honor tradition the way we should, the way we used to. And hearing that a town like Wheeling does something that has been kind of generation after generation, it’s been around for a while and it means so much to the city. I think that’s special.” Michael “The Fort” McKenry – Grand Marshall, Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade

McKenry currently resides in South Pittsburgh and said he is truly honored to be named the Grand Marshal for an event that means so much to the entire Ohio Valley.

7News will be bringing you live coverage of the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade presented by WVU Medicine on Friday, November 17th.