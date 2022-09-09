WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Run not waltz” to get your tickets!

That’s what Augusta Levy Learning Center is saying about this year’s 11th annual Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars!

The big night will be on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

Here are this year’s stars:

Owner and Marketing Director of Folklore Nathan Blake dancing with the owner of Dynamic Dance Force Cassidy Sansone

dancing with the owner of Dynamic Dance Force The ARC of Ohio’s eastern, Regional Director Kara Erwin dancing with 2014 Star turned professional Patrick Viola

dancing with 2014 Star turned professional Owner of the Mason Dixon Barbecue Co. Patrick Fisher dancing with Maddie Copeland from Dynamic Dance Force

dancing with from Dynamic Dance Force WTRF News Anchor Stephanie Grindley dancing with Caleb Cooper from Studio MC Performing Arts Center

dancing with from Studio MC Performing Arts Center Founder and CEO of Fadeaway Fitness Jeremy Hays dancing with FireWALL Dance Theatre’s Teacher and Choreographer Carly Dicola

dancing with FireWALL Dance Theatre’s Teacher and Choreographer Music Educator and band leader of super group “The Mojo Kings” Eli Lambie dancing with Payton Nickerson from Turn it Out Dance Academy

dancing with from Turn it Out Dance Academy Director of Development at the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley Nick Musgrave dancing with Lynsey Yoho from Take A Bow Dance Centre

dancing with from Take A Bow Dance Centre Principal Agent and Owner at Ruiz Insurance Anthony “Rico” Ruiz dancing with Alex Mitchell from Studio MC Performing Arts Center

dancing with from Studio MC Performing Arts Center Financial Advisor from Truist Investment Services, Inc. Douglass Schmidt dancing with Megan Campbell the owner of Studio MC Performing Arts Center

dancing with the owner of Studio MC Performing Arts Center Plant Manager at the Cardinal Power Plant Bethany Schunn dancing with 2015 Star turned professional dancer Walker Holloway

Co-hosting this year’s event will be WTRF News Anchor Kathryn Ghion and 2015 DWTOVS star Tate Blanchard.

If you’d like to see these dancers in action, tickets are $35 and you can get them at the Wesbanco Box Office. They’ll also be available the night of the event starting at 6:00 p.m.

Or, you can buy online at augustalevy.org and capitoltheatrewheeling.com.

There will also be a pre-party starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for that portion of the evening are $25.