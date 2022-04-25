WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)



What is so great about Wheeling?



Well after a recent article called “Why Wheeling,” 7NEws Reporter Taylor Long decided to see and share what the Friendly City has to offer.



From big city amenities to historical sites and a decades-long running symphony plus a professional sports team, I have to say, if you can’t find something in Wheeling, you just aren’t looking.



Also known as the Mountain State’s first capital, Wheeling has plenty to offer both residents and visitors.



Wheeling Resident and Councilwoman, Rosemary Ketchum says a lot of people don’t realize what the city has to offer.

“It’s a city of 27,000 people, it’s not very large, it’s maybe an hour from Pittsburgh, it can’t have that many things but it isn’t until they actually get here and they visit the city of Wheeling are they almost overwhelmed by the incredible resources and opportunities that we have.” Rosemary Ketchum – Wheeling Resident/Councilwoman

The Wheeling Nailers, the Symphony Orchestra, long standing festivals, entertainment at the Capitol Theatre, beautiful views from Heritage Port along the Ohio River, and Oglebay Park to name a few, all make the Friendly City a great place to be.

‘Wheeling has been able to reinvent itself and is now a safe community, has major city amenities. We’re looking at a lot of different people relocating here.” Frank O’Brien – Executive Director Wheeling/Ohio County CVB



It also doesn’t hurt that the cost of living in Wheeling is 24% lower than the national average. Plus there are plenty of kid-friendly parks and activities.



Wheeling/Ohio County CVB, Executive Director Frank O’Brien says it’s a great place to raise a family.

“It’s a safe community to be involved with and to live in and to bring your kids here and you can still have access especially with broadband and Internet. You can access the world from Wheeling West Virginia and not have to suffer the big city problems.” Frank O’Brien – Executive Director Wheeling/Ohio County CVB

“Wheeling really makes good on the promise that we are the Friendly City every single day and I’m excited for our future every single day.” Rosemary Ketchum – Wheeling Resident/Councilwoman

If I wasn’t convincing enough, you can come check out the Friendly City for yourself!

Here are some helpful links to look at:

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Wheeling Ohio County CVB

Wheeling Heritage



