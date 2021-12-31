Winter prompts a sad memory for those who care for the homeless

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As winter progresses and temperatures are predicted to fall, it prompts the memory of a sad incident in Wheeling.

Project HOPE Director Crystal Bauer recalls the death of a homeless man on the walking trail two years ago.

Bauer explained the man was of Middle Eastern descent and spoke no English. Project HOPE got an interpreter, but the man spoke a dialect the interpreter wasn’t familiar with.

Additionally, Bauer said the weather was very cold, and the man was mentally ill.

I think when you can’t communicate effectively, it makes if very very difficult to establish a trusting relationship. We did encounter him several times. We received multiple calls and text messages about him and it ended up that he stayed outside.

Crystal Bauer, Director, Project HOPE

Bauer said the man was found dead of exposure.

It’s something she worries about every winter. She added that shelters and warming centers are not open around the clock and homeless people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable.