A woman died in a Wheeling fire at an apartment complex.

Officials say around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, firefighters were called to Petroplus Towers, located at 1414 National Road, for a report of an apartment fire on the 7th floor.

When crews arrived, they located a female inside and transported her to WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, where she later died. The victim has been identified as Terrie Och, 69 of Wheeling.

The sprinkler system contained the fire to the apartment, however, there was water damage to other areas of the building, according to Wheeling officials.



The cause is under investigation by the WFD Bureau of Fire Investigations.