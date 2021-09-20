Woman in Mozart murder had wounds to chest and neck; New details emerge

New details have emerged from the Motzart murder on Friday, September 17.

Wheeling Police were called to 6 South Frazier Run Road where officers spoke to a woman who stated her friend, Anorah Charlene Schostag, was in the house of 8 South Frazier Run Road with an attacker inside.

Upon entering the house, Wheeling Police say they found the body of Anorah in an upstairs room.

Police say Anorah had a large, deep wound to her neck ad a large wound to her chest. Anorah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wheeling Police say they walked outside and observed an individual later identified by police as William Carmen, walking through the front yard of 8 South Frazier Run Road. Police say they asked Carmen to stop and police noted that Carmen ran.

Carmen was taken into custody after a short pursuit says Wheeling PD.

Officers say they spoke with two separate neighbors, both eyewitnesses, that say they saw the same individual who ran from police, and that no one else left the residence.

Carmen was taken to a hospital where officers observed a deep wound on Carmen’s hand, scratches on his neck, and blood on his feet.

Detectives said they recovered Carmen’s clothing, which consisted of a pair of socks with suspected blood on them, a pair of jeans with suspected blood on them, and a blue shirt with suspected blood on them.

Police say they spoke to the original woman at the scene and she stated that Carmen has been at the residence most of the day.

The woman told police that Carmen was robbing Anorah and had been placing items into duffel bags. The woman described Anorah as being distraught and was attempting to befriend Carmen.

The woman said she was in the office of the house when Anorah was attacked and the person attacking Anorah was wearing a black mask.

Police say Carmen was in possession of a black mask when taken into custody.

The woman said she grabbed Anorah’s child and went outside and flagged down an individual for assistance.

Carmen was charged with murder and was arraigned in Ohio County Court Saturday morning.

Carman is held without bond in the Northern Regional Jail.

According to Carmen’s initial court appearance, he could be sent to jail for life if found guilty or pleads guilty.