Wheeling Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening on River Road.

Police say they were informed that a woman was robbed at gunpoint at Gumby’s by several people around 9:30 PM Wednesday.

The victim allegedly told police she was struck in the head with a firearm by one of the suspects and that they attempted to steal items, including money from her.

Police say they believe the suspects and victim know each other; however, no arrests have been made at this time as detectives continue their investigation.