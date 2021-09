TOPSHOT – Women hold posters as they take part in a march for women’s rights and freedom in solidarity with the march organised in Washington, on January 21, 2017 in Pristina. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women’s rights groups are set to converge on Washington to send a defiant message to America’s new president, Donald Trump. Powered by social media, the “Women’s March on Washington” aims to draw 200,000 people, illustrating the divisions of a country whose incoming leader faces levels of public mistrust unseen in recent decades. / AFP / Armend NIMANI (Photo credit should read ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

A Woman’s March event is scheduled to happen this weekend in Wheeling.

A group is assembling and marching in unity with Americans across the U.S who support reproductive freedom for women.

The event will be held at Heritage Port in Wheeling on Saturday, October 2 at 12:00 PM.

