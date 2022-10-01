WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Health Plan’s Women’s Health Fair provided free opportunities for women to take back control of their health, with exams, programs, vaccines and more.

The Women’s Health Fair at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink is happening NOW!💚 Women – stop putting your health on the back burner! FREE exams, vaccines, flu shots, raffles and more until 3pm!



More tonight on @WTRF7News 🩺 pic.twitter.com/NGgCnnarY1 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 1, 2022

”Women tend to put their health on the back burners and prioritize other people,” said The Health Plan’s Pubic Relations Specialist, Haley Wade. “So, it’s a really great way to get them out here, get vaccines, health screenings, get them in with all of these great nonprofit organizations that can help them focus on, and prioritize their health.”

One of these many organizations is Wheeling Health Right, where they provided free flu vaccinations, as well as self-examination demonstrations.

Proudly repping my flu shot bandaid that I got at the Women’s Health Fair today!💚💉



You can get yours too at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink until 3pm! @WTRF7News @TheHealthPlanHQ pic.twitter.com/MwPiLOvNpc — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 1, 2022

Marketing Director, Anne Ricci, emphasizes that this day, and this time of year are the perfect push to make sure local women are staying healthy and up on their own care.

”October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s just a really women’s empowerment month, and so we thought that’s the perfect time to come together and have a health fair.” Anne Ricci – Marketing Director, Wheeling Health Right

This is the first ever Women’s Health Fair that The Health Plan has done, and although their main message is for women of the Ohio Valley to prioritize themselves and their health, Lori Jones from the YWCA says that this is an event welcome to all.

”We got donated toys from Walmart that we’re giving away to all of the kids that are here with their parents,” said Jones. “There’s an activity center over on the left-hand side, just so that, again, mothers can come with their children. Everyone is welcome.”

Health doesn’t have to be all pokes, prods, needles and scans – the element of fun was a main aspect of the day with games, raffles, and even line dancing.

The message of the day: Your health doesn’t have to be a hassle. It can be fun.