WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Woodsdale Elementary School hosted their Community Open House to unveil their school’s new look that is finally finished after a year of roughly $9 million in upgrades and improvements.

”We have a brand-new cafeteria with bright windows that our kids can see, we have a state-of-the-art media center and a makerspace and all of our classrooms are just delightful. We have colorful hallways and it’s just beautiful.” Ashlea Minch – Principal, Woodsdale Elementary School

The beauty of the upgraded school had parents in awe as their students showed them around, but the aesthetics don’t come without functionality.

The most notable aspect of the upgrades is the new, state-of-the-art security vestibule at the main entrance.

”Before, you could walk into the building and there was really nothing stopping you from entering the rest of the building. So, we would buzz you in, you would come to the main office, but that wasn’t stopping you so from here, you’re buzzed into this area right here and as you can see behind me, you come to a window where you would speak to our secretary, and you never leave this area. The student can enter the building from there once we buzz another door in, but there really is no reason for an adult to enter the building from here.” Ashlea Minch – Principal, Woodsdale Elementary School

Principal Minch says that the parents and community members have adjusted well to this new addition and have responded positively to this avenue of safety for the students and staff inside.

”I think the staff feels safer. I’m also a parent of a student in this building, so it’s kind of two-fold for me. It makes me feel as a parent and an administrator that had 480 kids to keep safe – it’s definitely a good feeling.” Ashlea Minch – Principal, Woodsdale Elementary School

Students now have an extra layer of protection while they are taking advantage of their next level learning these renovations bring.